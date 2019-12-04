Community Briefs
Clavinova concert, tea on Thursday
ANDERSON — Dan Smith will present a clavinova concert at New Horizons United Methodist Church at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Smith teaches piano and organ at Lambert’s Music Center. He offers this special concert to all the community in the sanctuary of the church at 611 E. 53rd St.
An open tea and fellowship time follows the concert sponsored by the United Methodist Women as its annual Advent/Christmas Program and Tea.
Cookie walk set in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD — The Christian Women’s Fellowship will host a Cookie Walk from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Fellowship Hall at Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St.
Select and customize your personal cookie tin and the amount will be determined by size of cookie tin. There will be an assortment of homemade Christmas cookies, fudge and candy.
Proceeds will go to mission projects.
Information: 765-378-7896
All-you-can-eat breakfast Sunday
LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion, 1600 N. Main St., will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast on Sunday from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The menu includes biscuits and sausage gravy, fried potatoes, eggs to order, French toast, pancakes, coffee and orange juice.
Cost is $7 per person.
Frog leg dinners Friday at legion
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve broasted frog legs and two sides, on Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until sold out.
Post 216 is at 450 N. 10th St. It is open to the public and is a non-smoking venue.
Information: 765-354-4892.
LCS to celebrate homecoming
ANDERSON — Liberty Christian School announces homecoming festivities on Friday and Saturday. The homecoming queen and king will be crowned during the basketball game versus Riverside High School.
On Friday, homecoming will begin with girls varsity at 6 p.m. and boys varsity at 7:30 p.m. Both games will be against Riverside High School. The coronation ceremony will be between the two games.
On Saturday, LCS will host alumni basketball games and see former State Championship alumni players. LCS alumni from as far back as the 90s will play from 10 a.m. to noon.
All activities are being held at “The Den,” 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
Concessions will be available.
Information: 765-644-7774
