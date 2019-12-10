Maple Grove gives Nativity pageant
ANDERSON — Maple Grove Church of God, 2729 E 38th St., will present its annual Live Nativity Pageant on Saturday and Sunday at 5:30, 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m.
This is the 42nd year of the pageant. The 20-minute presentation begins with the prophecy of the coming Messiah and then tells of Jesus' birth in Bethlehem. It includes the announcement of the angels to the shepherds and the coming of the wise men.
Coffee, hot chocolate and cookies are served in the fellowship hall after each presentation.
Information: 765-644-7532.
AHS Class of 1960 to meet
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1960 will have its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Blaze Bar and Grill at Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.
AHS Class of 1947 meets for lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1947 will hold its monthly luncheon Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road. All class members and friends are welcome.
Bereavement group meets Thursday
ANDERSON — The Bereavement Support Ministry at Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road, will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Retired chaplain Dick True will conduct the 26th annual candle lighting memorial service. This will be a reflective time as a candle is lit in memory of loved ones who are no longer with us. The evening will conclude with a time of fellowship and refreshments.
This session will be in the church's Fireside Room. Enter through the north door across from Highland Middle School.
This ministry is provided free for anyone grieving the loss of a loved one. Reservations are not necessary.
Information: 765-643-5713.
—The Herald Bulletin
