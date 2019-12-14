Community Briefs
Bake sale to aid animal shelter
ANDERSON — A bake sale will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Emporium Flea Market, 2100A S. Scatterfield Road.
Donate much needed supplies for the Animal Protection League: bleach, detergent, cleaning items, paper towel, disinfectant wipes, etc.
Friends of Library monthly book sale
ANDERSON — The Friends of the Library will host its monthly book sale Saturday from noon to 4:30 p.m. The sale is open to the public and located on the third floor of the library. It does not require a library card.
The Friends of the Library invites anyone interested in becoming a volunteer to inquire at the book sale or contact the Friends at www.andersonlibrary.net/friends.
AHS Class of ‘68 to meet on NYE
ANDERSON — The next luncheon for the Anderson High School Class of 1968 will be at noon Tuesday, Dec. 31.
They meet the last Tuesday of the month at Harrah’s Hoosier Park in the Prime Harvest Buffet (Garden Area).
All AHS 1968 classmates, spouses and friends are welcome to attend.
Poetry club to gather Thursday
ANDERSON — Bring your holiday cheer and poems to the Monthly Poetry Night at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
The group meets every third Thursday of the month. Hosted by David Allen and sponsored by the Poetry Society of Indiana and A-Town Center.
Adoption Day set for Saturday
ANDERSON — On Saturday, Modern Trailer Sales, 2730 W. 53rd St., is teaming up with the Animal Protection League by hosting an Adoption Day.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Animal Protection League will be on site with adoptable animals.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.