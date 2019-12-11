Knights to host chicken fry
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus will be holding a chicken fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. All are welcome.
WOW Red Hats plan Christmas party
ANDERSON — The WOW Chapter of Red Hats will have its Christmas party at 11 a.m. Saturday at Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, 6315 S. Scatterfield Road. New members are welcome. There is an optional ornament gift exchange.
Legion hosts ugly sweater dance
ANDERSON — American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., will host a senior Ugly Sweater Dance contest from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Buddy Patterson will be the disc jockey. Cost is $5.
Information: 765-644-7177.
HHS Class of '66 to gather for lunch
ANDERSON — Classmates and friends of Highland High School Class of '66 will meet at Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St., at 1 p.m. Thursday for lunch.
Contact: Linda, 765-610-8682 if attending (seating).
Barbecue dinner at Frankton American Legion
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion will have barbecue ribs with green beans or corn or cole slaw (choice of two sides) beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Cost is $7 per person.
'A Christmas Carol' theatrical presentation
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will host The Minnetrista Theatre Preserves at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Cardinal Room for a theatrical presentation of "A Christmas Carol" with a new modern spin.
In 1925, Ball Brothers Co. had an edition of Charles Dickens’ "A Christmas Carol" designed and printed as a gift for friends, family and employees in hopes that they would read it every year at Christmastime.
MTP hopes that its rendition will inspire people to read the book this holiday season and maybe even create their own version of the story.
The public is invited to attend this free event.
Information: andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2456.
LCS elementary to present 'The Joy of Christmas'
ANDERSON — On Thursday, the Liberty Christian School elementary students will present their Christmas program at Reardon Auditorium, Anderson University.
The preschool through sixth grades will perform at 6:30 p.m. along with the Lions of Judah choir, all directed by Kelly McCurry. Also featured will be the fifth/sixth grade band, directed by Mike Snyder.
Information: 765-644-7773.
