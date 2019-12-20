Community Briefs
AHS Class of ’68 to meet Dec. 31
ANDERSON — The next luncheon for the Anderson High School Class of 1968 will be at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle, at the Prime Harvest Buffet (Garden Area).
All AHS 1968 classmates, spouses and friends are invited to attend. They meet the last Tuesday of each month.
Roosevelt alums skip breakfast
ANDERSON — Former faculty, staff and students of Roosevelt School usually meet for breakfast at 8 a.m. the last Wednesday of each month at Perkins Restaurant.
There will be no breakfast this month as it falls on the Christmas holiday.
