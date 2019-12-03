Community Briefs
1959 classes’ alumni to meet
ANDERSON — Members of the Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights classes of 1959 will meet at noon Tuesday at the Anderson Grill, 2038 S. Scatterfield Road.
Information: Ann Shaffer, 765-274-1619 or Bob Jackson, 765-642-4049.
‘Giving Tuesday’ aids museum
ANDERSON — Today, on Giving Tuesday, help the Anderson Museum of Art reach its goal of $1,000 for free admission for all in 2020.
Donations may be made on its website at https://andersonart.org/ or on AMOA’s Facebook page.
Meatloaf dinner at Frankton Legion
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion will have a meatloaf dinner on Wednesday beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The dinner is $7 and open to the public. Carryouts will be available.
Madison Gift Shop topic for Lions
ANDERSON — Community Hospital volunteer director Lorie Staehler will be the featured guest at the Anderson Lions Club on Thursday. She will discuss the hospital’s newly enlarged and remodeled gift shop, called Madison Gift Shop.
The Anderson Lions Club meets at noon in the Fellowship Hall at the Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St. Guests who would like to learn about the Lions Club are invited to attend.
The service club meets on the first and third Thursday each month.
Help for veterans at Salvation Army
ANDERSON — From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Operation Veterans Services will be at the Salvation Army, 1615 Meridian St.
They will provide job training and assistance, VA and NG service access and assistance, DD 2-14 filings, housing and utilities assistance, lunch, and emergency food assistance.
Information: Shelly Delong, 765-644-2538, or Darrell Baylor 765-644-7177.
Winterfest fun at Trinity Episcopal
ANDERSON — Trinity Episcopal Church will have free Christmas activities during the Anderson First Friday/Winterfest, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
There will be free scones, cookies, hot beverages, photos with St. Nicholas, and a display of tabletop Nativity sets.
The church is at 1030 Brown-Delaware St.
Cookie Walk ready for Winterfest
ANDERSON — A variety of homemade cookies will be for sale at the Soroptimists’ annual Holiday Celebrity Cookie Walk on Friday.
This event will be in the Union Building atrium, 11th and Meridian streets, beginning at 10 a.m. until sold out. People can select any combination of cookies for $5 per dozen. Breads and candies will also be available for holiday entertaining or gift giving.
All of the homemade goodies have been baked by Madison County celebrities.
Children can decorate their own cookie for free.
This fundraiser is part of the Anderson Winterfest. Proceeds will fund the Soroptimist International of Anderson Educational Awards for Women.
Buffet breakfast at Pendleton AMVETS
PENDLETON — The Sons of AMVETS Post 26, 939 S. Broadway, will host an all-you-can-eat buffet breakfast on from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Cost is $8 per person and the buffet includes biscuits and gravy, hash browns, French toast, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs (or eggs to order), coffee, milk or juice.
The facility is a smoking venue so all those attending must be 18 or order.
Information: 765-778-7224.
