Holiday hours at Gruenewald House
ANDERSON — The Historic Gruenewald House at 626 Main St. will host holiday tours for Christmas.
Tours of the festively decorated historic house will be done each Friday and Saturday in December from 1 to 4 p.m.
Cost is $5 per person.
Party celebrates Jackrabbit's blend
ANDERSON — The West Central Blend Coffee Release Party, hosted by Jackrabbit Coffee and Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., 1031 Meridian St.
Jackrabbit Coffee has partnered with Fort Wayne's Utopian Coffee to bring Anderson its own unique coffee blend.
Payne’s famous fish and chips food truck will be available. Music will be by Ed Paul Fry.
AHS Class of '56 to have lunch
ANDERSON — The monthly luncheon of Anderson High School Class of '56 will be held at noon Tuesday at Ruby Tuesday restaurant.
A Christmas donation will be taken for a local charity.
All members and guests are invited to attend.
Outdoor pageant at Maple Grove
ANDERSON — Maple Grove Church of God will present its 42nd annual Live Nativity Pageant on Saturday and Sunday at 5:30, 6, 6:30 and 7 pm.
The 20-minute presentation begins with the prophecy of the coming Messiah and then tells of Jesus' birth in Bethlehem. It includes the announcement of the angels to the shepherds and the coming of the wise men.
Coffee, hot chocolate and cookies are served in the fellowship hall after each presentation at the church, 729 E. 38th St.
Information: 765-644-7532.
Gallery 119 announces art show winners
PENDLETON — The winners of Gallery 119's December Juried Art Show were announced at its First Friday event on Dec. 6. The show was judged by Beth Forst.
Winners were awarded $300 for first place, $200 for second place, $100 for third place and $50 for People's Choice.
First Place: David Bradshaw, "Somewhat Nosey," oil iclee
Second Place: Carla Corbin, "Horses of Another Color," mixed media fiber
Third Place: Tamara Magers, "The Unfolding," oil
People's Choice: Lynn Rockwell, "An Indiana Snow," watercolor
The show will be open to the public through December during regular business hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
- The Herald Bulletin
