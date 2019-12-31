Take free karate classes
CHESTERFIELD — The town of Chesterfield will be offering free karate classes in January at the Millcreek Civic Center, 403 W Main St.
The karate program is for boys and girls ages 5 and older. The free classes will meet on Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 8. Class times are from 5:45-6:45 p.m.
The class on Jan. 29 will be a self-defense and safety class to help children identify and respond to dangerous situations.
Participants are asked to call 378-1023 and place their name on the student list before attending their first class.
Participants are asked to bring one nonperishable food item per class if they choose, to assist the food pantry for those in need.
Free Zumba classes offered
CHESTERFIELD — The town of Chesterfield will be offering free Zumba classes in January at the Millcreek Civic Center, 403 W Main St.
The Zumba program will host free classes for all ages on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m., beginning Jan. 7. Attendees should wear loose-fitting clothing and comfortable shoes and arrive 15 minutes before their first class.
Participants are asked to bring one nonperishable food item per class if they choose, to assist the food pantry for those in need.
Information: 765-378-1023.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.