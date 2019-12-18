Group serves mountain oysters
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion, Post 216, Sons of the American Legion, will serve mountain oysters on Saturday from 11 a.m. until sold out.
The post is located at 450 N. 10th St. The public is welcome as the Legion is a non-smoking venue.
This event will be every third Saturday of the month, through March.
Information: 765-354-4892.
Sloppy joes on menu tonight
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion will host a sloppy joe dinner Wednesday beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The menu will also include pasta salad and chips. Cost is $5.
Shrine Club to have tenderloin, chicken
ANDERSON — The Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St., along with Dev's Deep Fried, will have a breaded tenderloin and breaded chicken breast dinner on Friday.
Serving times are from 5 to 7 p.m. The dinner is open to the public.
Store to host pet photos with Santa
MUNCIE — Tractor Supply Co., 3601 E. McGalliard Road, will spread Christmas cheer this year with its Photos with Santa event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Tractor Supply customers are invited to bring their children and pets to the Muncie store for photos and other Christmas activities.
A local photographer will be on site taking Christmas photos of Santa's Little Helpers and their owners. The first 25 customers to take their photo with Santa will also receive a free magnetic picture frame.
In addition to photos with Santa, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy a coloring contest.
Information: 765-747-0461.
—The Herald Bulletin
