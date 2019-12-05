Chicago headed to Ruoff with Rick Springfield
NOBLESVILLE — Chicago has announced a North American summer amphitheater tour with music icon Rick Springfield set to stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Wednesday, July 29.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com.
Shrine Club to host chicken dinner
ANDERSON — The Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St., will host a chicken dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Cost is $10 for adults and children 12 and under, $5.
It is open to the public.
Lynyrd Skynyrd to play July 31
INDIANAPOLIS — Southern rock icon Lynyrd Skynyrd will bring its "Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour" to the renovated amphitheater in downtown Indianapolis at White River State Park on Friday, July 31.
The band's career has spanned more than 40 years and includes a catalog of more than 60 albums with more than 30 million units sold.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com. Tickets for the new permanent reserved seating section will be available for this show.
For tour lineups in this market or to purchase VIP packages, visit lynyrdskynyrd.com.
—The Herald Bulletin
