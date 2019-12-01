AHS students perform ‘Almost, Maine’
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Theater Arts Department will perform “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani, on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m.
The show will take place in AHS Room K100. Admission is $7 per person.
Oak Ridge Boys at Honeywell
WABASH — If you’re unable to catch The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas concert at the Paramount Theatre in Anderson on Dec. 11 you’ll have another chance to see the show.
The country quartet will be at the Honeywell Center, 275 W. Market St., Wabash, on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m.
Doors will open at approximately 6:45 p.m.
Ticket prices include $35, $45, and $54 with limited premium seats at $75. Tickets are available for purchase via HoneywellCenter.org/oak-ridge-boys or by calling the Honeywell Foundation box office at 260-563-1102.
Breakfast with Santa Dec. 7 at AHS
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Show Choir will host its second Breakfast with Santa in the cafeteria of the high school on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Come get your picture with Santa, eat some pancakes and enjoy some crafting for the whole family.
The school is located at 4610 S. Madison Ave.
Homemade items at Cookie, Candy Walk
MIDDLETOWN — The Christian Women’s Fellowship of Sixth Street Christian Church, 146 N. Sixth St., will have its annual Christmas Cookie & Candy Walk on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Homemade goodies for holiday entertaining will be available for purchase. Choose from tables full of cookies and candies sold by the box or gift container in various sizes: $3-$7.
Also available for sale will be Christmas crafts and homemade gifts.
