Hospitals announce visitation guidelines
ANDERSON — In an effort to protect hospital patients and limit the introduction of influenza/respiratory virus cases, Madison County’s three hospitals are temporarily adopting new patient-visitation guidelines.
Effective Dec. 20 at Community Hospital Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Hospital, and Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital, the temporary patient-visitor policies will state:
• No visitors with flu or cold symptoms, cough, respiratory illness – with or without a fever.
• No visitors age 18 and younger.
• Visitation allowed only for immediate family, as identified by patients.
The goal of all three Madison County hospitals is to ensure the health and safety of patients, associates and visitors at their facilities. By temporarily limiting the volume of visitors, and discouraging those who are already sick and children from visiting, the hospitals believe they can help limit the spread of infection and continue to provide the appropriate level of care to patients.
Shrine Club closed for the holidays
ANDERSON — The Madison County Shrine Club will be closed until Monday, Jan. 6.
