AHS 1952 alumni to meet Thursday

ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1952 will have its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.

All class members and friends are welcome.

‘Soupper Supper’ set at Rangeline

ANDERSON — Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road, will host a fundraiser “Soupper Supper” on Saturday, Dec. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Offered will be soup, sandwich, dessert and drink.

The 2020 membership drive is underway.

Gruenewald House offers tours, teas

ANDERSON — The Historic Gruenewald House is hosting holiday tours for Christmas.

Tours of the decorated house are planned each Friday and Saturday in December from 1 to 4 p.m.

To visit at another time, call LaBella Wallace, the house director, at 317-694-7876 to make an appointment.

If anyone is interested in having a tea with friends, people may also make an appointment for a holiday tea.

Proceeds will benefit the preservation of the historic downtown house.

