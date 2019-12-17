AHS 1952 alumni to meet Thursday
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1952 will have its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
All class members and friends are welcome.
‘Soupper Supper’ set at Rangeline
ANDERSON — Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road, will host a fundraiser “Soupper Supper” on Saturday, Dec. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Offered will be soup, sandwich, dessert and drink.
The 2020 membership drive is underway.
Gruenewald House offers tours, teas
ANDERSON — The Historic Gruenewald House is hosting holiday tours for Christmas.
Tours of the decorated house are planned each Friday and Saturday in December from 1 to 4 p.m.
To visit at another time, call LaBella Wallace, the house director, at 317-694-7876 to make an appointment.
If anyone is interested in having a tea with friends, people may also make an appointment for a holiday tea.
Proceeds will benefit the preservation of the historic downtown house.
