Community Briefs
Church has meal for veterans, families
ANDERSON — The Anderson Church of the Brethren will welcome all veterans, active service people and their families from Anderson and its surrounding area with a free meal and program at 6 p.m. Friday.
The monthly meal and program for veterans and their families is held on the second Friday of the month except July and January.
This month’s dinner will have ham/turkey, vegetables, salads and desserts. A Christmas program will follow.
Enter by the back door on the south side of the church, 711 N. Scatterfield Road.
Information or RSVP: 765-649-9231 or email Acoboffice@aol.com or donnellbarb@yahoo.com.
Shrine Club to host fish dinner
ANDERSON — The Madison County Shrine Club will host a fish (cod) dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Cost is $11 for adults and children 12 and under $5.
The meal is open to the public.
AHS Class of ’48 to meet Friday
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ’48 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Perkins Restaurant.
All classmates and friends are invited.
Concert benefits CASA programs
ANDERSON — Christmas in the City with Doug Anderson will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Sugar Fork Crossing, 1745 E. 67th St.
In kind donations accepted throughout the evening for admission, refreshments, chances at prizes and more. All event proceeds will be going to East Central Indiana CASA Inc.
Grammy-winning gospel artist Doug Anderson will be performing as funds are raised to help lift up the voices of children who have experienced abuse or neglect.
RSVP: 765-233-9360.
WOW Red Hats plan holiday party
ANDERSON — The WOW Chapter of Red Hats will have its Christmas party at 11 a.m. Saturday at Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, 6315 S. Scatterfield Road. New members are welcome. There is an optional ornament gift exchange.
‘Christmas Carol’ presentation set
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will host The Minnetrista Theatre Preserves at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Cardinal Room for a theatrical presentation of “A Christmas Carol” with a new modern spin.
In 1925, Ball Brothers Co. had an edition of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” designed and printed as a gift for friends, family and employees in hopes that they would read it every year at Christmastime.
MTP hopes its rendition will inspire people to read the book this holiday season and maybe even create their own version of the story.
The public is invited to attend this free event.
Information: andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2456.
Dinner, worship at The Gathering
ANDERSON — A Night at the Manger, a time for praise and worship, will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at The Gathering, 3830 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
A free dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m.
An evening of fellowship, personal testimonies and live music.
Knights to host chicken fry
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus will have a chicken fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. All are welcome.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.