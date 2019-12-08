Christmas Cantata at Lapel church
LAPEL — The Trinity United Methodist Church in Lapel will present its annual Christmas Cantata at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, in the sanctuary.
The 30-member choir will be accompanied by a small orchestra in addition to Rhonda Kuntz, church pianist, and Jim Hostetler, organist.
There is no admission fee.
Ornaments, chocolates for sale at event
ANDERSON — South Bend Chocolate Co. and Personalize It Ornaments will be at Community Hospital Anderson on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 13, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Mezzanine.
The hospital is located at 1515 N. Madison Ave.
The fundraiser is sponsored by the Auxiliary.
Holiday Gifts event at New Horizons
ANDERSON — Holiday Gifts & Goodies, a vendor event fundraiser for Secret Families of Madison County, will take place Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St.
Over 40 vendors will be displaying their wares to help visitors finish their Christmas shopping. Lunch will be available starting at 11 a.m.
Christmas Spectacular at LCS
ANDERSON — Come and enjoy the sights and sounds of Christmas as the secondary choir and band students of Liberty Christian School perform its annual Christmas Spectacular on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Faith Church, 2817 E. 53rd St., Anderson.
The program begins at 6:30 p.m.
Groups performing will be middle school choir, high school choir, and 424 all directed by Vernon Shelton. Also featured will be the middle and high school bands, directed by Mike Snyder.
The public is welcome and admission is free.
Information: 765-644-7774.
Free Christmas give-a-way
ANDERSON — Allen Chapel Church Clothes Closet will host a free Christmas give-a-way on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be free food, clothes, toys and bicycles.
They will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 12.
The church is located at 1610 Sheridan St.
‘Souper Supper’ fundraiser set
ANDERSON — Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road, will host a fundraiser “Souper Supper” on Saturday, Dec. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Offered will be soup, sandwich, dessert and drink.
The center’s 2020 membership drive is now underway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.