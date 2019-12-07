Glad Tidings Church has new location
ANDERSON — During the month of December, Glad Tidings Church in North Anderson will be launching services at its new facility at 2604 N. Scatterfield Road (formerly North Anderson Church of God) at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
Lead pastor Matthew Boldizsar extends an invitation for all to join them at their new location as they celebrate Christmas in North Anderson.
Socrates Café meets Monday
ANDERSON — Socrates Café will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at the Museum of Madison County, 7 W. 11th St.
The group discusses everyday ideas and events in a friendly and civil discussion each month.
Past members and new people are always welcome. There are no dues, membership requirements, or other obligations.
Information: Email Socrates.Cafe.Anderson@gmail.com or call Mike at 765-387-7656.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.