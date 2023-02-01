Zoobilation tickets go on sale today
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis’ biggest outdoor black-tie event is going wild this summer. Indianapolis Zoo’s 2023 Zoobilation theme will be Wild Encounter.
Tickets for the zoo’s largest annual fundraiser go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, on the zoo’s website. The event will be Friday, June 9, at the zoo.
The Premium Experience starts at 5:30 p.m.; those with general admission tickets can enjoy the event from 7 p.m. to midnight. The zoo will be closed to the public that day.
All Zoobilation guests must be at least 21. General admission tickets are $275 for zoo members and $300 for nonmembers. Premium Experience tickets are $575 for members and $600 for nonmembers.
A maximum of four tickets may be purchased. All are nonrefundable.
The Herald Bulletin
Luke Bryan tickets on sale Friday
NOBLESVILLE — Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan’s summer tour will make a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Aug. 18.
Special guests throughout the tour include up-and-coming artists Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters and DJ Rock.
Bryan returns for a second Indiana show Aug. 25 in Evansville at the Ford Center.
Tickets for the Noblesville show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Lukebryan.com.
Legion serving up frog legs or fish
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve broasted frog legs or broasted fish, each with two sides, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until sold out on Friday, Feb. 3.
The dinner’s open to the public at the nonsmoking Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Information: 765-354-4892.
Food distributions set for next week
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will have the following Tailgate Food Distribution events.
Madison County
• Elwood: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive.
Delaware County
• Muncie: 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
For more information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit website, CureHunger.org, or download the app at CureHunger.org/app.
