Chapel Hart to play at the Paramount
ANDERSON — Chapel Hart is coming to the historic Paramount Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle make up the group. In 2021, the Mississippi trio was inducted into Country Music Television’s Next Women of Country.
The group was featured on Darius Rucker’s latest song, “Ol’ Church Hymn.”
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at https://www.andersonparamount.org/shows/Chapel-Hart or by calling the box office at 765-642-1234.
The Paramount is at 1124 Meridian St.
Bowls of soup aid anti-hunger effort
FRANKTON — Souper Bowl V will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Frankton Christian Church.
Come eat soup or compete in the soup showdown to raise funds for #nohungerfrankton. Individuals and organizations are challenged to enter and bring their best soup for a head-to-head competition. Teams will vie for the Best in Bowl trophy.
All proceeds will help eliminate hunger in Frankton by supporting Eagle Packs, The Frankton Community Food Pantry and Eagle Cupboard.
The church is at 206 N. Church St.
The Herald Bulletin