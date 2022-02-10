Spaghetti dinner to aid mission trip
ANDERSON — Bethany Christian Church will have a fundraising spaghetti dinner Saturday, Feb. 26.
Spaghetti, sauce, garlic bread, salad, drinks and dessert will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the gym.
Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door. Children 5 and under eat free.
Proceeds benefit Bethany Student Ministry’s Arizona Mission Trip.
The church is at 1920 N. Rangeline Road.
For more information, call 765-643-5713.
