Classes of 1959 members to meet
ANDERSON — Members of the Classes of 1959 from Anderson, Highland, and Madison Heights high schools will meet for their monthly class lunch at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Nick’s on Broadway.
All graduates of AHS, MHHS and HHS and other area schools are welcome to attend.
Information: Leave a message for Ann (Gellinger) Shaffer at 274-1619.
40&8 to host monthly fish dinner
ANDERSON — On Friday, Feb. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m., the Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road, will host its monthly fish dinner.
The menu will consist of pollock, coleslaw, escalloped potatoes, and green beans.
This dinner is open to the public and carry-out will be available.
Triad meeting set for Feb. 16
ANDERSON — Madison County Triad will meet at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the UAW at 29th Street and Madison Avenue, Anderson.
Refreshments (doughnuts and coffee) will be available.
The new owner of the Mounds Mall, Mark Squillante, will share his plans for the mall.
AARP local chapter to meet Monday
ANDERSON — The local AARP chapter will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the First United Methodist Church, located at 12th and Jackson streets.
The speaker will be a representative discussing updates on Medicare
Members are encouraged to bring coats, hooded sweatshirts or jackets (sizes infant to adult) for Turn Away No Longer.
They are also collecting canned foods for Operation Love.
The meeting is open to the public.
