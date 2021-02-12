State to send more doses to Community
ANDERSON — The state of Indiana has increased capacity at Community Hospital Anderson Education Center's COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 144 appointments per day to 330 starting Monday. Hoosiers age 65 and older are eligible to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine with the Indiana Department of Health at vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov. If you have trouble scheduling, dial 211 or try again later. Appointments are required.
Frankton Legion to serve meal Wednesday
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion's Wednesday meal will start at 5:30 p.m. and last until supplies run out. There will be ham with mashed potatoes, with choice of baked beans, green beans or macaroni-and-cheese, with roll for $7 and apple cobbler for $3. This event is open to the public and carryouts are welcome. Information: 765-754-3311.
Mountain oysters meal set for Feb. 20
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion, Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., is serving Mountain Oysters on Saturday, Feb. 20, from 11 a.m. until sold out. Post 216 is a nonsmoking Legion. The public is welcome. This event will be held the third Saturday of every month through March. Information: 354-4892
Free soup offered Tuesday
ALEXANDRIA — Free soup and a peanut butter sandwich will be provided every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m., starting Feb. 16, at the Commons Theatre, 204 West Church Street.
