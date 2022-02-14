May reunion for MHHS ‘72 class
ANDERSON — The Madison Heights High School Class of 1972 will host its 50th anniversary reunion party from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Cost is $50 a person or $80 for an alum and spouse. Reservations requested.
The reunion will be at The Edge restaurant, 519 Golf Club Road, Anderson.
For reservations and additional information, contact lilsuz103@gmail.com, a member of the organizing committee.
County Triad to meet Feb. 17
ANDERSON — Madison County Triad will host its monthly meeting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.
Guest speaker will be Tammy Singleton of Hoosier Homecare.
Coffee and doughnuts will be served.
The meeting will be at the UAW at 29th Street and Madison Avenue, Anderson.
