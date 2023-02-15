Legion serving up mountain oysters
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion, Post 216, Sons of the America Legion, will serve mountain oysters from 11 a.m. until sold out Saturday, Feb. 18.
The public is welcome to the legion, which is nonsmoking. It’s at 450 N. 10th St.
This event will be every third Saturday of the month, through March.
Information: 765-354-4892.
Group for singles will meet Sunday
ANDERSON — Anderson Church of Brethren is hosting Connections from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.
This is a time for singles to meet for a casual meal, fun and conversation.
Three varieties of soup will be served.
The church is at 741 N. Scatterfield Road. Enter on the south side.
Information: email Acoboffice@aol.com.
Museum to extend dates for its Mystery ANDERSON — Due to demand, Anderson Museum of Art has added two nights to its popular fundraiser, Mystery at the Museum.
Mysteries now will be available Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 20-21.
The event combines a live game of Clue and an escape room. It’s fun for groups, couples and individuals 13 years and older.
Tickets are on sale for the two added evenings, along with a limited number of seats for the original dates. Only 48 tickets are available per time slot, to allow up to eight people on six teams.
Get your tickets on the museum’s website, andersonart.org.
