Frankton Legion has dinner tonight
FRANKTON — Frankton American Legion will host a salmon patty dinner tonight, Feb. 16.
The dinner, open to the public, begins at 5:30 p.m. and goes until food’s gone.
The menu is salmon patty or sloppy Joe dinner with macaroni and cheese and cream peas, $8; an extra patty is $2.
German chocolate cake or pineapple upside-down cake will be available for $3.
Bingo will be from 6 to 8 p.m.
Carry-outs will be available.
