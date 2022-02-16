LOGO21 COMMUNITY BRIEFS.jpg

Frankton Legion has dinner tonight

FRANKTON — Frankton American Legion will host a salmon patty dinner tonight, Feb. 16.

The dinner, open to the public, begins at 5:30 p.m. and goes until food’s gone.

The menu is salmon patty or sloppy Joe dinner with macaroni and cheese and cream peas, $8; an extra patty is $2.

German chocolate cake or pineapple upside-down cake will be available for $3.

Bingo will be from 6 to 8 p.m.

Carry-outs will be available.

