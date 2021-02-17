Rangeline Center offers paint class
ANDERSON — The Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road, will host a painting class on Thursday, Feb. 25, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
All materials will be provided. The maximum class size is 15.
The cost is $20 for members, $30 for nonmembers.
Information: 765-215-4289.
Second Harvest to distribute food
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following tailgate food distribution events this week.
• 10 a.m., Thursday, Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
• 10 a.m., Friday, former Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income are required.
Anyone who is walking to the distribution site, or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, should plan to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts. Parking starts two hours before the tailgate begins.
To ensure the safety of volunteers, when food is being placed inside of your vehicle, be sure to have an appropriate face covering over your mouth and nose. The agency recommends having food loaded into the trunk or rear of vehicle to minimize contact.
Note that most counties are now running on a biweekly schedule, so participants are advised to double-check schedules. More information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit www.CureHunger.org.
Volunteers are vital to keep these Tailgates going and keep neighbors fed. Sign up at curehunger.org/volunteer, 765-287-8698 or email karrowood@curehunger.org.
Free soup meal every Tuesday nightALEXANDRIA — Each Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m., soup, crackers and a peanut butter sandwich will be served in the basement of The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St., Alexandria. Use Canal Street entrance.
Curbside pickup will also be available. There is no charge.
The Herald Bulletin
