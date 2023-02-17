Dave Matthews at Ruoff this summer
NOBLESVILLE — Dave Matthews Band will bring its summer tour to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1.
His new album, “Walk Around the Moon,” comes out May 19.
Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at LiveNation.com.
Lapel Legion hosts Daytona 500 party
LAPEL — The American Legion Post 212 will have a Daytona 500 party on Sunday, Feb. 19. The Legion opens at 1 p.m., and the race begins at 2:30 p.m.
Hot dogs and chili will be served for $7 a plate.
There will be a raffle and prizes.
AHS ’56 class to meet for lunch
The Anderson High School Class of 1956 will have its monthly luncheon at noon Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 1925 PubHouse at Grandview Golf Course. It’s at 1905 Northshore Extension.
All class members and guests are invited to attend.
K of C to start Lenten fish fries
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus in the Columbian Hall will start its annual Lenten Fish Fries from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.
The dinners will be every Friday through Good Friday, April 7.
Prices are $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs are available.
Information: 765-274-5311. The hall is at 1225 Main St.
Church will host Brian Free, friends
MATTHEWS — Epworth United Methodist Church will host Brian Free & Assurance with special guest The Riddells in concert Saturday, Feb. 25.
Doors open at 6 p.m.; the concert starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $15 in advance online or at the door if available. Seating is limited. To guarantee your seats, purchase tickets in advance online at www.matthewseumc.org/bfa or call/text 765-667-0842.
Epworth is at 105 W. Eighth St.
