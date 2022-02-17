Inventor to talk to the Lions Club
ANDERSON — Pete Bitar, of Anderson, will be the speaker at Anderson Lions Club on Thursday, Feb. 17. Bitar is perfecting his inventions of an electric jetpack and a flying car.
The Lions meet in the fellowship hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1030 Brown-Delaware, on the first and third Thursday of each month. Lunch is available, beginning at 11:30 a.m., for $10.
For more information about the Anderson Lions Club or to make a reservation to attend a meeting, email andersonlc9588@gmail.com.
Museum of Art hosts Indy day trip
ANDERSON — Anderson Museum of Art invites the public to register for a Day Trip to Newfield’s campus in Indianapolis to tour The Lume: Van Gogh exhibition on April 15.
The trip will include breakfast at the museum, charter bus ride to Newfields and access to The Lume and the entire Newfield’s campus.
The trip is $60 for museum members and $70 for nonmembers. There is a $5 early-bird discount through March 1.
Information: Call the museum at 765-649-1248.
