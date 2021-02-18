Second Harvest cancels tailgates
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana has announced tailgate cancellations for Delaware and Madison counties on Thursday and Friday.
Due to impending weather conditions, tailgates are canceled for the rest of the week.
The safety of staff, volunteers and guests is a priority. The intent is to resume their normal scheduled tailgates starting next week.
Daleville trash pickup delayed one day
The town of Daleville announced on their Facebook that trash pickup this week will be one day later due to the weather.
Trash will be picked up on Friday Feb. 19 instead of Thursday Feb. 18.
