AHS class of ’67 meets Wednesday
ANDERSON — AHS Class of ‘67’s first luncheon in 2022 will be at noon Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Blaze Brew & Pub in Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.
All AHS 1967 classmates, spouses and friends are welcome. Plans will be discussed for 55th anniversary party later this year.
Worship service slated for Tuesday
ANDERSON — New Life Christian Church will host a live worship and prayer service from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at 2515 E. 100 North.
