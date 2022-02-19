LOGO21 COMMUNITY BRIEFS.jpg

AHS class of ’67 meets Wednesday

ANDERSON — AHS Class of ‘67’s first luncheon in 2022 will be at noon Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Blaze Brew & Pub in Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.

All AHS 1967 classmates, spouses and friends are welcome. Plans will be discussed for 55th anniversary party later this year.

Worship service slated for Tuesday

ANDERSON — New Life Christian Church will host a live worship and prayer service from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at 2515 E. 100 North.

