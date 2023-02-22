Pink concert tickets go on sale Friday
INDIANAPOLIS — Pink will bring her The Trustfall Tour to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Special guests will be Grouplove
and KidCutUp.
On Feb. 17 she released her ninth studio album, “Trustfall.” It features the hit singles “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” and “Trustfall.”
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
Library talk focuses on public ed, billsANDERSON — Jennifer McCormick, former Indiana superintendent of public education, and Joel Hand, general counsel and lobbyist for Indiana Coalition for Public Education, will speak in Anderson about concerns with some legislation before the General Assembly.
There will be discussion of funding and vouchers.
They’ll speak from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Anderson Public Library in the Chief Anderson room.
The event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Anderson and Madison County and Experienced Educators of East Central Indiana. It is free and open to the public.
The library is at 111 E. 12th St.
Historical Society to meet Feb. 26
ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society will meet later this month and in March at the Museum of Madison County History.
Mayor Thomas Broderick will talk about the “State of the City Address” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.
And at 2 p.m. March 6, Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson will speak about the history of Pipe Creek Township as part of his “What’s in a Name” series.
This will be the sixth in the 15-part series that will run through November 2023 in conjunction with the county’s bicentennial.
All programs are open to the public. The museum is at 11 W. 11th St.
Legion to host monthly food pantry
ANDERSON — American Legion Post 127 will have a food pantry starting at 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27.
The pantry will continue while supplies last at 4118 Columbus Ave.
Church will have chicken, noodles
ANDERSON — North Anderson Wesleyan Church will host a chicken-and-noodle dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1.
The church is at 1947 E. County Road 240 North.
Gruenewald Historic House meeting
ANDERSON — The Gruenewald Historic House’s annual business meeting will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.
Interested patrons are welcome to attend. Officers for the next year will be elected. Budget items will be discussed.
Board members want to interview candidates for a house director. The position is for about 15-20 hours a week at $12 an hour for the first 60 days. After that, a raise will be discussed and the amount determined.
For more information, contact David Cagley, board president, at 765-648-6875 or 765-617-4997.
Those interested should apply at Gruenewaldhouse626@gmail.com.
The house is open from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and also by appointment if those times don’t work.
The Herald Bulletin