Muncie Mall site of food distribution
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank has announced the following tailgate food distribution event this week.
• Thursday, at 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Most counties are now running on a biweekly schedule, so be sure to double check schedules.
Lions Club plans drive-thru meal
FRANKTON — The Frankton Lions Club will host a drive-thru Dan’s Fish (and chicken) Fry on Saturday.
Hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Family Life Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.