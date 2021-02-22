LOGO21 COMMUNITY BRIEFS.jpg

Muncie Mall site of food distribution

MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank has announced the following tailgate food distribution event this week.

• Thursday, at 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.

Most counties are now running on a biweekly schedule, so be sure to double check schedules.

Lions Club plans drive-thru meal

FRANKTON — The Frankton Lions Club will host a drive-thru Dan’s Fish (and chicken) Fry on Saturday.

Hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Family Life Center.

Tags

Trending Video