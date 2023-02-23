Blood drive is set for Bethany Pointe
ANDERSON — A blood drive will be from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Bethany Pointe Health Campus. It’s at 1707 Bethany Road.
To schedule an appointment, call the campus at 765-393-9083 and ask for Ashley Cavanaugh.
Jason Mraz tickets go on sale Friday
INDIANAPOLIS — Multi-Grammy Award winner and Songwriters Hall of Fame Honoree Jason Mraz’s 2023 tour will include a stop in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Mraz’s “I Feel Like Dancing,” the first single and video from his eighth studio album, “Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride,” will be available everywhere June 23.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at livenation.com.
Lapel Legion has Swiss steak dinner
LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion will host a Swiss steak dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
The menu is Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, dessert, coffee and tea. Cost is $8 for the dinner. Additional steak is $2.
The legion is at 1600 Main St., behind the Get-Go gas station on Ind. 32.
AHS ’65 class ladies to gather for lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1965 Ladies have monthly luncheons at 11:30 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month.
Different locations are selected and announced.
The March 2023 luncheon will be Wednesday, March 1, at Perkins. The restaurant’s at 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
Fundraiser for APL slated for March 18
ANDERSON — Lookie’s Love, a benefit for the homeless animals at the Animal Protection League, will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Creatures of Habit Brewing.
It has been a mission for Lucas Haskett, every year on his birthday, to collect donations for his homeless friends at APL instead of receiving gifts. This is his 10th year, and Lucas is turning 12.
Donations may be dropped off from 3 to 10 p.m. at the brewery, 1031 Meridian St.
Among items in need are:
For cats: canned food,
For dogs: biscuits, canned and dry food, peanut butter.
General: blankets, Dawn dish soap, disinfecting bleach, disinfecting wipes, laundry detergent, paper towels and trash bags.
There will be food and live music.
The Herald Bulletin