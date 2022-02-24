LOGO21 COMMUNITY BRIEFS.jpg

Food distribution today in Muncie

MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Indiana will have a Tailgate Food Distribution at 10 a.m. today, Feb. 24, at Muncie Mall.

The mall is at 3401 N. Granville Ave.

Legion Post 212 will serve dinner

LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion Post 212 will host a beef/chicken noodle dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.

The menu will also include mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, desserts, tea and coffee.

Cost is $8.

The post is at 1600 Main St.

Chicken, noodles served March 2

ANDERSON — North Anderson Wesleyan Church will have a chicken-and-noodle dinner Wednesday, March 2.

Dinner will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The church is at 1947 E. 240N.

Daleville rounds up new kindergartnersDALEVILLE — Kindergarten Roundup will be conducted April 13 in the Daleville Elementary School gymnasium.

You must call for an appointment and bring the following items: Birth certificate, immunization records and two proofs of residency.

Children will need to be 5 by Aug. 1, 2022.

Call 765-378-0251 to schedule a time for your child. The school is at 8600 S. Bronco Drive.

You must live in the Daleville school district or have a transfer approval letter from the Central Office.

If you are outside of the Daleville district and have a child attending Daleville schools, you still need to have an approval letter.

The Herald Bulletin

