Food distribution today in Muncie
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Indiana will have a Tailgate Food Distribution at 10 a.m. today, Feb. 24, at Muncie Mall.
The mall is at 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Legion Post 212 will serve dinner
LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion Post 212 will host a beef/chicken noodle dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.
The menu will also include mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, desserts, tea and coffee.
Cost is $8.
The post is at 1600 Main St.
Chicken, noodles served March 2
ANDERSON — North Anderson Wesleyan Church will have a chicken-and-noodle dinner Wednesday, March 2.
Dinner will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The church is at 1947 E. 240N.
Daleville rounds up new kindergartnersDALEVILLE — Kindergarten Roundup will be conducted April 13 in the Daleville Elementary School gymnasium.
You must call for an appointment and bring the following items: Birth certificate, immunization records and two proofs of residency.
Children will need to be 5 by Aug. 1, 2022.
Call 765-378-0251 to schedule a time for your child. The school is at 8600 S. Bronco Drive.
You must live in the Daleville school district or have a transfer approval letter from the Central Office.
If you are outside of the Daleville district and have a child attending Daleville schools, you still need to have an approval letter.
