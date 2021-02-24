Lapel Legion plans Saturday meal
LAPEL — The Lapel American Legion Post 212, 1600 Main St., Lapel, will host a chicken/beef-and-noodle dinner with all of the fixings on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Beef manhattan at Frankton Legion
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion will host a beef manhattan dinner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Beef manhattan with mashed potatoes and green beans for $8. Cheesecake or cobbler, $3. Carryouts are welcome.
Bingo will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.
To place a to-go order, call 765-754 3311.
Drive-thru soup supper set in March
LAPEL — Lapel Lions Club will hold a drive-thru soup supper on Friday, March 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lions Building, 329 S. Main St.
For $8, participants will receive a quart of chili soup with corn bread, or ham and bean soup with crackers available.
