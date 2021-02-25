Lenten fish fries at Columbian Hall
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus in the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., is having its annual Lenten fish fries each Friday through April 2 (Good Friday) from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 years old and under.
Masks are required with 6 feet social distancing observed. Seating capacity is limited to 50 people, but carryouts are available, also.
Information: 765-274-5311.
