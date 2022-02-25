Singer, humorist to play at church
ANDERSON — Greg Tamblyn, a singer, songwriter and humorist will perform Analog Brain in a Digital World on Sunday, Feb. 27, at Unity Church of Anderson.
Tamblyn has become well known for his inspiring songs about the power of the human spirit, as well as his off-the-wall send-ups of modern life, such as “The Shootout at the I’m OK, You’re OK Corral,” “My Life is a Beer Commercial” and “Type A-Ness.”
The show will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Cost is $15 per person. A sloppy Joe dinner will be served at 6 p.m.
The church is at 2425 Mounds Road.
‘59 area alums to meet for lunch
ANDERSON — All 1959 class members of Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights high schools will meet for their monthly class lunch at noon Tuesday, March 1.
All graduates of AHS, MHHS and HHS and Madison County-area schools are welcome.
The lunch will be at Anderson Grill, 2038 S. Scatterfield Road.
Leave a message for information: Ann (Gellinger) Shaffer at 765-274-1619.
Quilting guild sets March gathering
PENDLETON — The Spring Valley Quilt Guild will meet Wednesday, March 2, in Pendleton.
Refreshments and social time begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the business meeting at 6 p.m. Member Sandy Key will talk about embellishments.
As always, there will be time for “Sew and Tell.” Bring your creations to show and inspire others.
The group will meet at Pendleton Community Library, 595 E. Water St.
All those interested in quilting are welcome to attend.
Chris Rock to play in Indy this June
INDIANAPOLIS — Grammy and Emmy winner comedian, actor, director, writer and producer Chris Rock will perform in Indianapolis as he returns to live comedy with his Ego Death World Tour 2022.
This is Rock’s first world tour in more than five years. His show will be at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, on Ticketmaster.com.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.