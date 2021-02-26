Bowlers compete in Chamber fundraiser
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Chamber of Commerce will host its Pairs & Spares Tournament fundraiser on Saturday, March 6, at Norwood Bowl.
Teams are made up of four people. Cost is $100 per team and $50 lane sponsorships are available.
There will be two sessions, the first one from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the second from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Businesses are encouraged to bring door prizes or items to add to the silent auction. All proceeds go to supporting the local chamber and continuing Alexandria events.
Call to reserve your space, limited to nine teams both sessions.
Information: Ashley, 765-749-2550.
Legion to prepare Italian theme dinner
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion will host a Million $ Chicken Tetrazzini dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3.
It will be served with a choice of Italian green beans or a salad and a garlic bread stick.
Cost is $8. Dessert offerings for the evening will be Italian Cream Cake or a Cannoli pie for $3.
