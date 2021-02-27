Spaghetti for cancer patient
YORKTOWN — A fundraiser spaghetti dinner will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Yorktown American Legion, 2110 S. Broadway St.
The benefit is for Ryan Flowers, a member of the Yorktown Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 320, was recently diagnosed with cancer.
Flowers recently completed his apprenticeship and has become a craft professional residential electrician.
Proceeds will help him with medical bills, rent, utilities and basic living expenses.
Cost is $10 per plate and includes spaghetti, garlic bread, salad and dessert.
There will be a 50/50 and raffles.
Call 765-759-7916 for carryout orders.

