Spaghetti dinner to help mission trip
ANDERSON — A spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in the Bethany Christian Church gym.
Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door. Children 5 and under eat free. The dinner includes spaghetti, sauce, garlic bread, salad, drinks and dessert.
Proceeds benefit Bethany Student Ministry’s Fort Meyer Hurricane Relief Trip.
The church is at 1920 N. Rangeline Road.
Information: 765-643-5713.
AHS Class of ‘51 will meet March 6
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ‘51 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 6, at Eva’s Pancake House.
All class members and guests are invited. Eva’s is at 831 Broadway.
Information: John, 765-642-2316.
Stephen Jackson to talk in Pendleton
PENDLETON — The public is invited to join Historic Fall Creek, Pendleton Settlement, for an informative presentation from Madison County Historian Stephen Jackson.
He’ll offer remarks about Madison County’s Bicentennial at the annual membership meeting at 6 p.m. March 29.
Guests also will hear updates about the Rogers Wagon project and availability of historic plaques for your home or business.
This meeting is open to all who are interested in the history of Pendleton and surrounding area. Refreshments will be served.
It will be at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.
RSVPs are requested by March 5 to historicfcps@gmail.com.
Chili cook-off to aid Markleville police
MARKLEVILLE — A chili cook-off will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at North Christian Church.
Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat.
The cook-off is free to enter. The church is at 32 State St.
Proceeds benefit the Markleville Police Department.
Information: 765-533-4463.
