ANDERSON — Operation Veterans Services will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the Salvation Army Citadel.
There will be free food and valuable information from various veterans’ organizations.
The Citadel is at 1615 Meridian St.
AHS class of ’51 to meet for lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ‘51 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at Eva’s Pancake House.
All class members and guests are invited. Eva’s is at 831 Broadway.
Information: John, 765-642-2316.
Psych prof to talk to support group
ANDERSON — Bethany’s Bereavement Support Ministry will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Fireside Room at Bethany Christian Church.
Lee Griffith, professor of psychology at Anderson University, will be the guest speaker.
The church is at 1920 N. Rangeline Road. Enter at the north entrance, door #7, across from Highland Middle School.
Information: church office, 765-643-5713.
Alex vet site has classes for puppies
ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria Animal Hospital will have a six-week puppy socialization class beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1.
The practice is enrolling puppies 7-16 weeks old. They must be current on veterinary exams and vaccintions for their age (must have at least one set of vaccinations).
The first night is owner orientation without puppies.
Puppies will be exposed to new experiences and some age- and size-appropriate puppy play. Basic manners and tricks will be introduced.
Cost is $80 for practice clients and $90 for others. Enrollment includes Adaptil junior collar and training clicker.
Class numbers will be limited. Call or e-mail for class availability information and enrollment form to 765-724-3650 or alexandriaanimalhospital@yahoo.com.
Chocolate fundraiser
is set for Feb. 11
ANDERSON — Papa’s House will host a chocolate fundraiser from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at The Community Center at Anderson First Church of the Nazarene.
Tickets are $25 for those 12 and over, $10 for those 5-11 and free for kids 4 and under.
Tickets include chocolate treats, music and a chance to buy sweet gifts.
Papa’s House is a Christian faith women’s residential program where they can work through challenging issues, untrue beliefs and cycles that are destructive.
The center is at 2301 Meridian St.
For more details, go to www.papashouseus.com. Tickets may be purchased online or at the door.
All proceeds go to Papa’s House.
