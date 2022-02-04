First Friday reset for Pendleton show
PENDLETON — Due to the snowstorm, Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 has rescheduled its First Friday to Feb. 11 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Stephanie Michaels will judge the 2-D Art Show. Prizes will be awarded for first place, $75; second, $40; third, $30; and People’s Choice, $20.
The show includes 2-D words in various mediums including oil pastel, drawing, charcoal, acrylic, pencil, watercolor, etc.
Members of the public may vote for their favorite artwork for the People’s Choice Award.
The show will continue through February during regular business hours.
Gallery 119 is at 119 W. State St., Pendleton, and is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.,m. Tuesday through Saturday.
