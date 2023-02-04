LOGO21 COMMUNITY BRIEFS.jpg

Buffet breakfast slated for Saturday

PENDLETON — The Sons of AMVETS buffet breakfast will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the AMVETS Post 26, 939 S. Broadway, Pendleton.

Cost is $10 for the buffet (all-you-can-eat) breakfast which includes biscuits and gravy, hash browns, French toast, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs (or eggs to order), coffee, milk or juice.

The post is a smoking facility so no one under the age of 21 is allowed to enter.

Information: 765-778-7224.

Friends of Mounds to meet Thursday

ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park will meet on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. in the Nature Center.

Guest speaker will be Bob Hart, a member of the Central Indiana Wilderness Club. His topic will be “Essentials for Day Hikes.”

The public is invited.

