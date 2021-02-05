Food distribution canceled Friday
ANDERSON — Due to inclement weather, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana has canceled the tailgate distribution set for Friday.
With inclement weather in the forecast for next week, keep an eye on social media for any further cancellations. The safety of staff, volunteers, and guests are top priority, a spokesperson said in a release.
Spaghetti dinner at Columbian Hall
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus located in Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., will host a spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
The dinner includes spaghetti with red or meat sauce, garlic bread and salad. Price for the meal is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 years old and under.
Masks are required with 6-foot social distancing observed. Seating capacity is limited to 50 people, and carryouts are available.
Information: 765-274-5311.
Fiber Arts Festival canceled over virus
PORTLAND — The Jay County Fiber Arts Festival has been canceled for March 12-13.
The decision was made because of COVID-19 and wanting to keep visitors and vendors safe.
A Virtual Show and Marketplace will take place April 24.
For more information or to register Virtual Show & Marketplace visit: http://fiberarts.visitjaycounty.com/ or contact Gyneth Augsburger at the Jay County Visitor and Tourism Bureau, 260-726-3366 or email director@visitjaycounty.com.
