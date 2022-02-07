Grieving group to meet Thursday
ANDERSON — Bethany’s Bereavement Support Ministry will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, in the Fireside Room at Bethany Christian Church.
Rob Mifflin, chaplin at Community Hospital Hospice Care, will speak.
The church is at 1920 N. Rangeline Road. Enter through the north door (Door #7), across from Highland Middle School.
Information: call the church office at 765-643-5713.
Pendleton ‘Artfest’ to return April 22
PENDLETON — After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Pendleton Artists Society will have its “Artfest” on April 22.
There will be a Hawaii- themed dinner, art auction, games, raffle and cash bar at Crystal Coop, 3400 W. 53rd St., Anderson.
Starting time will be 6 p.m. Tickets will be $25 and go on sale March 1.
For more information, contact Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., Pendleton, or call 765-778-0986 during business hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.