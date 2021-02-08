Baked spaghetti at Frankton Legion
FRANKTON — On Wednesday, the Frankton American Legion will host a spaghetti dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The dinner will include baked spaghetti with salad and garlic bread for $7 and strawberry cheesecake for $3. (cash only).
The dinner is open to the public and carryout is available. Orders may be called into 765-754-3311.
Grief ministry meeting canceled
ANDERSON — The Bereavement Support Ministry meeting at Bethany Christian Church for February has been canceled due to the effect of COVID-19.
Meetings will be resumed when restrictions are lifted and when it is safe to do so.
Information: 765-643-5713.
