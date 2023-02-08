2 blood drives set for Anderson
ANDERSON — Excel Center Anderson will host a Community Blood Drive from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at a bloodmobile at Excel Center.
The center is at 2701 Enterprise Drive.
A second local blood drive will be from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at East Side Church of God. The church is at 2620 E. Fifth St.
To schedule your donation, go to donate.indiana.versiti.org/donate/schedules.
Friends of APL to host book sale
ANDERSON — Friends of the Anderson Public Library will host its monthly sale from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.
Specials this month include all adult and teen paperback fiction for 10 cents. All children’s books will be 25 cents; so will hardback adult and teen fiction. There will be a large quantity of large print fiction for 25 cents each.
The sale is open to the public; a library card is not required. Cash or check only.
The library is at 111 E. 12th St.
K of C to host a chicken fry
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus will host a chicken fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in Columbian Hall.
Price is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and younger. Carry-outs will be available.
The hall is at 1225 Main St.
Information: 765-274-5311.
Facial pain group to Zoom Saturday
ANDERSON — The Facial Pain Association-Trigeminal Neuralgia Support Group of Central Indiana will have a Zoom meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
For a Zoom invitation, contact Kathy Hays at teacherhays50@aol.com.
There will be a discussion about how mindfulness can help people cope with chronic pain.
The speaker will be Dr. Jonathan Greenberg, research staff psychologist, Harvard Brain Intergrative Health Clinic and Research Program.
Trigeminal neuralgia is a type of chronic pain disorder that involves sudden, severe facial pain.
It affects the trigeminal nerve, or fifth cranial nerve, which provides feeling and nerve signaling to many parts of the head and face.
Food distribution set for Feb. 17
ANDERSON — Second Harvest Food Bank will host a Tailgate Food Distribution event starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the old Kmart parking lot.
The lot is at 2811 Nichol Ave.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
Area Roller Derby to host 2nd game
MUNCIE — Cornfed Roller Derby will have its second game of Season 10v.2 on Saturday, Feb. 18, in Memorial Building at Delaware County Fairgrounds.
In the first game, CFRD All-Stars will take on Rockford (Illinois) Rage Roller Derby, followed by the CFRD B-team, the Muncie Misfits taking on Fort Wayne Roller Derby.
Doors open for the double-header at 5 p.m., with a 6 p.m. start for the Cornfed vs. Rockford game. The second game will start about 8 p.m.
Tickets are $10 in advance through Square or any CFRD skater and $12 at the door, cash or card.
Tickets are $8 for college students, EMTs, firefighters, police and veterans with valid ID. Children 10 and under are free with the purchase of an adult ticket, with up to two children per paying adult.
CFRD merchandise will be available for purchase. A portion of all bout proceeds this season will benefit Muncie Animal Shelter.
The Herald Bulletin