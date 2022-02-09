Kenny Chesney at Ruoff in May
NOBLESVILLE — Kenny Chesney’s summer tour will stop at Ruoff Music Center on Thursday, May 5.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, on LiveNation.com.
Chesney, the only country artist in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Top 25 Live Artists in 25 Years, has created the soundtrack for coming of age in the flyover part of the country for the 21st century.
Kicking off April 23 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, Chesney will play 20 newly announced amphitheater dates along with 21 stadium concerts. Concluding the summerlong Here and Now 2022 Tour with what has become a No Shoes Nation tradition, he’ll finish with shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Aug. 26-27. Those concerts are nearly sold out.
For more information, go to www.KennyChesney.com.
Red Hatters eat, discuss events
ANDERSON — The WOW Chapter of Red Hatters will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at 1925 Pub (Grandview).
Members and guests are welcome. Note the time change. Discussions will include upcoming events and the need for more hostesses for the last half of 2022.
Come to meet, greet and sign-up for future places to go and things to see.
The restaurant’s at 1905 Northshore Extension.
COVID changing ‘Kinky Boots’ dates
INDIANAPOLIS — Some performances of the musical “Kinky Boots” have been canceled at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre due to cast members’ exposure to COVID-19.
Performances now are set to run Feb. 15 to March 27. Originally, the opening date was earlier in February. Additional shows have also been set. Tickets are available through beefandboards.com.
