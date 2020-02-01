Community Briefs
Suicide, overdose awareness event setMIDDLETOWN — A Suicide and Overdose Awareness Event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Middletown Church of the Nazarene, 698 N. Fifth St., Middletown.
The event will feature appearances and performances by:
• National Jump Rope Team, the Indy Air Bears; Lunch Lady Ninja (as seen on “American Ninja Warrior”); sprint car driver Cole Ketcham; and speakers Bill Lantz and Doug Ayres.
Also featured will be an ANW obstacle course, disc jockey, food, games, prizes and more.
There is no admission charge.
Alabama concert in Indy rescheduled
INDIANAPOLIS — The rescheduled date for the Alabama “50th Anniversary Tour” for Indianapolis will be Oct. 15 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Special guests will be Restless Heart.
After cancelling 26 shows in 2019 as frontman Randy Owen dealt with vertigo and migraines, the band will be back on the road for its 50th Anniversary Tour beginning in July in Columbia, S.C.
Special guests will perform at select dates, including The Charlie Daniels Band, The Beach Boys, John Michael Montgomery, Don McLean and Restless Heart.
Tickets are on sale now.
