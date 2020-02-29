Chesterfield meal set for March 6
CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St., will host a chicken-and-noodle dinner Friday, March 6, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Meal includes homemade noodles and rolls, mashed potatoes, green beans, dessert and drink.
Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12; and free for children under 6 accompanied by an adult ticket holder
All proceeds will go to the church roof fund.
International Day March 18 in Alex
ALEXANDRIA — International Day will be held on Wednesday, March 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Madison County Farm Bureau 4-H Building.
Information: 765-610-5098.
The Herald Bulletin
