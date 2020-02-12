Community Briefs
Dining event to aid Operation Love
ANDERSON — Applebee’s of Anderson, 1922 E. 53rd St., will host a “Dine to Donate” event on Wednesday, Feb. 26, to benefit Operation Love Ministries. The event is open to the public.
Applebee’s will donate 15% of all sales to Operation Love. Donations will be used to fund Operation Love’s basic needs pantry and other services.
Information: Chris Caselton at Operation Love, 765-644-2121.
Chicken fry at Columbian Hall
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., will have a chicken fry on Saturday, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids.
AHS’ 1947 alums invited to lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1947 will host its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
All class members and friends are welcome to attend.
Cabaret tickets on sale at Lapel
LAPEL — The annual Jazz Band/Show Choir “Cabaret in the Commons” will be held on Friday night, Feb. 28, at Lapel High School.
Guests may arrive to be seated between 6:30 and 6:45 with the music beginning at 6:45. Each year these two groups present an evening of music while their guests are served a meal in a decorated setting.
This year’s menu will include Italian roasted chicken breast, twice baked potato casserole, glazed carrots, salad, rolls, dessert and drinks.
Tickets are $15 per person with the profit going to charity. The selected charities will be announced at a later date.
Buy tickets now from any show choir or jazz band student or call the LHS Music Department, ext. 5115.
